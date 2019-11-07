A tribute to Fallbrook

Darwin East

Special to Village News

At the end of 1956, the small town of Fallbrook started to work its way into my heart. I was in high school and my family moved to Fallbrook. This was the start of my love for this town and the joy it would bring me for many years to come.

I can remember the first day in Fallbrook; Dale Peterson and Rick Wells asked me to attend a basketball game with them. I was instantly surprised by the friendliness of this community and even Ralph Foster showed me around my first day. Everyone was so welcoming, I made friends right away. During the course of my junio...