Attorney for family of boy killed in Rainbow crash hopeful for traffic light

The family of Jorge Vasquez, the 14-year-old boy headed for his freshman year at Fallbrook Union High School this summer before he was killed in a traffic accident July 23 at Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road, isn't ready to talk just yet.

But an attorney for the family commented on a recent decision by the San Diego County Traffic Advisory Committee to push forward approval for a proposed stoplight at the intersection to the Board of Supervisors for a vote during a Nov. 20 hearing date.

"They are all, understandably, still grieving and it's difficult for them to discuss," Christie Pa...