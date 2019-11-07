Boots to Business program reaches 100,000 participant milestone

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday, Oct. 30, that more than 100,000 current and aspiring veteran business owners have participated in the Boots to Business training course since the program began in January 2013.

“The SBA is all about powering the American dream. This is no different for the veteran business community,” Larry Stubblefield, associate administrator with the Office of Veterans Business Development, said. “We are very proud of this monumental milestone and thank all of the resource partners who have worked so hard over the years to conduct this training for our military community.”

The Boots to Business program provides entrepreneurial education and training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses including members of the National Guard and Reserve via the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program.

“The SBA San Diego District Office, in conjunction with the SoCal Veteran’s Business Outreach Center, conducted three two-day Boots to Business entrepreneurial training courses per month in fiscal years 2018 and 2019. Approximately 1,500 transitioning service members were assisted, from four local military bases including Camp Pendleton, 32nd Street Naval Base, Miramar Air Station and MCRD San Diego,” SBA District Director Ruben Garcia said. “Due to recent changes in legislation, we anticipate considerable increases in the number of transitioning service members taking the SBA’s Boots to Business entrepreneurial training program going forward.”

The program is administered as a collaborative effort between SBA district offices and resource partners, which include Veterans Business Outreach Centers, Women’s Business Centers, SCORE, America’s Small Business Development Centers and grant partners.

Each year, SBA helps more than 200,000 veterans, service-disabled veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserve and military spouses start, grow and expand their businesses. Celebrate the veteran small business community during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 4-8. To find an event, visit http://www.sba.gov/vetbiz. To learn more about Boots to Business, visit http://www.sbavets.force.com.

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more visit http://www.sba.gov.

Submitted by U.S. Small Business Administration.