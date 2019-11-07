Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Fallbrook man dies in weekend crash on Old Highway 395

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/13/2019 at 5:46pm



A Fallbrook man died in a crash on Old Highway 395 over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday on Highway 395 near Pala Mesa Drive in Bonsall.

According to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe, a 27-year-old man was driving a Toyota Yaris north on Highway 395 when, for reasons that remained under investigation, he drifted off the road and struck a utility pole adjacent to the roadway.

The man was seriously injured and had to be taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a facto...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/13/2019 22:30