Fallbrook man dies in weekend crash on Old Highway 395

A Fallbrook man died in a crash on Old Highway 395 over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said today.

The crash happened just after midnight on Saturday on Highway 395 near Pala Mesa Drive in Bonsall.

According to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe, a 27-year-old man was driving a Toyota Yaris north on Highway 395 when, for reasons that remained under investigation, he drifted off the road and struck a utility pole adjacent to the roadway.

The man was seriously injured and had to be taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were a facto...