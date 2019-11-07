Fallbrook Public Utility District votes to renew agreement with paving contractor

The Fallbrook Public Utility District voted to renew an agreement with Kirk Paving, allocating about $208,000 for paving expenses for the rest of the year.

FPUD relies on the contractor to pave roads that must be dug into in order to fix things like broken water lines.

The district can do some paving work itself but is unable to pave areas larger than about 225 square feet. Even then, it so far has been more economical to use a contractor, FPUD Executive Director Jack Bebee said.

"Paving expense even for these small jobs seems to be pretty high," he told the FPUD Board of Directors.

The renewal will allocate an amount not to exceed about $208,000 for paving. The district can still choose to use some of that money to do its own paving work, and it may not actually use all that money. That $208,000 amount is just about the rest of the money the district had set aside to pay for paving for this fiscal year, Bebee said.

"We don't decide how much paving we want to do, the water lines decide for us," Bebee said. "But we seem to be about on track."

It is expected a new paving contract will be bid and awarded by July 2020, for the next fiscal year.

"This went through engineering operations and this is basically to get us through this fiscal year on the paving contract," Bebee told the board of directors.

The board voted unanimously to approve the contract renewal.