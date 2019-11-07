Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Hiker suffers injury in De Luz

 
Last updated 11/10/2019 at 5:05pm

North County Fire Protection District

Copter 11 landed near Fire Station 1 in Fallbrook after transporting a hiker who was injured in De Luz on Sunday, Nov. 10.

DE LUZ - A hiker who suffered non-life threatening injuries was transported to Fire Station 1 in Fallbrook for transport to Temecula Valley Hospital with the help of Copter 11, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi on Sunday, Nov. 9.

Multiple engines responded to the area of San Dia Creek and Riveredge Drive in De Luz at 3:26 p.m. Sunday to a report of a hiker in distress. Copter 11 was called upon to transport the victim to Fallbrook's Fire Station 1.

There was no further information available.


 
