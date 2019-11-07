Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Holiday Women in Networking event set for Nov. 13

 
FALLBROOK – Last year, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce introduced a new opportunity for business women in the community with events offered on a quarterly basis. The next Women in Networking event, “Hello Holidays – Join Us for a Jolly Good Time,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee.

Brooktown is located on the corner of Fig St. and Main Avenue in Historic Downtown Fallbrook. The cost is $15 per person, which includes appetizers, dessert and a glass of wine.

Networking activities are planned, and more goodies will be available for purchase. Contact the chamber to register at (760) 728-5845.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

 

