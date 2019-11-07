Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Pastor Rick Koole
LifePointe Church 

Honoring our veterans

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:25am

One of the distinctions of the Fallbrook community is the number of military veterans living in our midst. As the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day Nov. 11, I thought it appropriate to share the following article by Katie Lange which is posted on the Department of Defense website.

She listed five facts Americans should know about Veterans Day.

Veterans Day does not have an apostrophe.

A lot of people think it’s “Veteran’s Day” or “Veterans’ Day,” but they’re wrong. The holiday is not a day that “belongs” to one veteran or multiple veterans, which is what an apos...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14