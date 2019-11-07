Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local effort underway to support Wreaths Across America

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:35am



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Local volunteers are working hard to ensure that veterans laid to rest at seven San Diego County cemeteries are honored on National Wreaths Across America Day in December.

The ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,600 locations with the assistance of 2 million volunteers, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The goal is to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and say each person’s name, so their memory lives on.

Community members can sponsor the wreaths needed to honor veterans at San Diego’s ce...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14