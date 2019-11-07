SD Sheriff's Department receives $550,000 grant for DUI enforcement, checkpoints

SAN DIEGO – The California Office of Traffic Safety has awarded the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department a $550,000 grant, Monday, Oct. 28, to fund a year’s worth of special operations and campaigns designed to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. “Thanks to this important grant, the sheriff’s department can continue to protect San Diego County from impaired drivers,” Sheriff Bill Gore said.

Impaired driving checkpoints, patrols and distracted driving/traffic enforcement will all be funded by the grant. The goal is to reduce DUI-related crashes and deaths in...