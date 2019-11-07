Senior Concern Seminar topic is 'Taking the Handcuffs Off the Surviving Spouse'

Attorney Scott Stewart will present "Taking the Handcuffs Off the Surviving Spouse" at the Foundation for Senior Care Senior Concern Seminar, Nov. 12 at Christ the King Church.

FALLBROOK – One of California's leading elder law attorneys – Richard Scott Stewart, Esq. of California Estate and Elder Law – will present the Foundation for Senior Care's Senior Concern Seminar for November.

This is a no-cost educational seminar entitled "Taking the Handcuffs Off the Surviving Spouse" Tuesday, Nov. 12, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the Christ the King Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane in Fallbrook.

While there is no charge for the session, registration is required since space is limited and lunch will be provided. To register, call the Foundation for Senior Care at...