Sheriffs Log
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 7:59am
Oct. 26
1000 block E. Alvarado St Residential burglary
Oct. 27
1200 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle theft
3600 block Lake Circle Dr Vehicle burglary
500 block N. Vine St Petty theft
Oct. 28
900 block Alturas Rd Grand theft
2500 block Olive Hill Rd Battery
1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Battery
1400 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
300 block E. Alvarado St Missing person
Oct. 29
2900 block Los Campos Dr Residential burglary
6000 block W. Lilac Rd Grand theft
1400 block El Nido Dr Domestic order violation
900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft
1700 block Tecalote Dr Vehicle theft
2200 block E. Alvarado St Death
6000 block W. Lilac Rd Grand theft
Oct. 30
300 block E. Fallbrook St Petty theft
4000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon
1100 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Public intoxication
300 block E. Fallbrook St Petty theft
3500 block Rosa Wy Domestic abuse
900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft
200 block Potter St Vandalism
2300 block Daily Dr Vandalism
Oct. 31
35800 block Bay Sable Ln Grand theft
1000 block S. Main Ave Shoplifting
300 block Old Stage Ct Petty theft
1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance
Nov. 1
600 block Poets Square Missing person
300 block W. Aviation Rd Commercial burglary
100 block E. Ivy St Arrest: Public intoxication
800 block S. Main Ave Stolen vehicle
100 block E. College St Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
1000 block Winterhaven Rd Vandalism
400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft
Nov. 2
1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle theft
400 block Ammunition Rd Fire investigation
600 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Shoplifting, public intoxication
1400 block E. Mission Rd Trespassing
5500 block Mission Rd Possession of controlled substance
100 block Pepper Tree Ln Recovered stolen vehicle
Nov. 3
1400 block Alturas Rd Child abuse
Interstate 15 @ W. Rainbow Valley Blvd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant
Rockycrest Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
Pala Rd @ Gird Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
200 block Calle de Paloma Vehicle burglary
300 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft
1400 block Alturas Rd Child abuse
Nov. 4
900 block Rice Canyon Rd Domestic abuse
