Sheriffs Log

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 7:59am

Oct. 26

1000 block E. Alvarado St Residential burglary

Oct. 27

1200 block Alturas Rd Petty theft

1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle theft

3600 block Lake Circle Dr Vehicle burglary

500 block N. Vine St Petty theft

Oct. 28

900 block Alturas Rd Grand theft

2500 block Olive Hill Rd Battery

1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Battery

1400 block Alturas Rd Petty theft

300 block E. Alvarado St Missing person

Oct. 29

2900 block Los Campos Dr Residential burglary

6000 block W. Lilac Rd Grand theft

1400 block El Nido Dr Domestic order violation

900 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft

1700 block Tecalote Dr Vehicle theft

2200 block E. Alvarado St Death

6000 block W. Lilac Rd Grand theft

Oct. 30

300 block E. Fallbrook St Petty theft

4000 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Assault with a deadly weapon

1100 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Public intoxication

300 block E. Fallbrook St Petty theft

3500 block Rosa Wy Domestic abuse

900 block Alturas Rd Petty theft

200 block Potter St Vandalism

2300 block Daily Dr Vandalism

Oct. 31

35800 block Bay Sable Ln Grand theft

1000 block S. Main Ave Shoplifting

300 block Old Stage Ct Petty theft

1000 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Under the influence of controlled substance

Nov. 1

600 block Poets Square Missing person

300 block W. Aviation Rd Commercial burglary

100 block E. Ivy St Arrest: Public intoxication

800 block S. Main Ave Stolen vehicle

100 block E. College St Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

1000 block Winterhaven Rd Vandalism

400 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft

Nov. 2

1400 block Alturas Rd Vehicle theft

400 block Ammunition Rd Fire investigation

600 block S. Main Ave Arrest: Shoplifting, public intoxication

1400 block E. Mission Rd Trespassing

5500 block Mission Rd Possession of controlled substance

100 block Pepper Tree Ln Recovered stolen vehicle

Nov. 3

1400 block Alturas Rd Child abuse

Interstate 15 @ W. Rainbow Valley Blvd Arrest: Outstanding misdemeanor warrant

Rockycrest Rd @ S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia

Pala Rd @ Gird Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

200 block Calle de Paloma Vehicle burglary

300 block Ammunition Rd Petty theft

1400 block Alturas Rd Child abuse

Nov. 4

900 block Rice Canyon Rd Domestic abuse