Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Small brush fire stopped in De Luz, Nov. 1

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:18am



A small brush fire broke out in the De Luz area north of Fallbrook in the afternoon Friday, Nov. 1, but firefighters were quickly able to stop it from spreading.

The blaze was reported at 12:20 p.m. in an area near Rock Mountain Road and Sandia Creek Drive, close to the San Diego/Riverside County border, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to halt the fire’s spread at 2 acres, according to Riverside County Fire representative Rob Roseen. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermed...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14