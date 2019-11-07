Small brush fire stopped in De Luz, Nov. 1

A small brush fire broke out in the De Luz area north of Fallbrook in the afternoon Friday, Nov. 1, but firefighters were quickly able to stop it from spreading.

The blaze was reported at 12:20 p.m. in an area near Rock Mountain Road and Sandia Creek Drive, close to the San Diego/Riverside County border, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to halt the fire’s spread at 2 acres, according to Riverside County Fire representative Rob Roseen. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

