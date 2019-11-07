Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Taylor honored with seven San Diego Press Club awards

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2019 at 9:45am



SAN DIEGO – Freelance writer Nathalie Taylor, a Village News and Sourcebook Magazine affiliate, won seven awards in six highly competitive categories at the San Diego Press Club’s 46th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet, Oct. 29, at Jacobs Center Market Creek.

Since 2004 she has won 79 San Diego County journalism awards. Taylor has taken the majority of the photographs that accompany her articles.

Taylor took home one first-place award, five second-place awards and one third-place award. Four of the articles were published in the Village News, and two were 2019 Sourcebook...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14