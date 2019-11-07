Taylor honored with seven San Diego Press Club awards

SAN DIEGO – Freelance writer Nathalie Taylor, a Village News and Sourcebook Magazine affiliate, won seven awards in six highly competitive categories at the San Diego Press Club’s 46th annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet, Oct. 29, at Jacobs Center Market Creek.

Since 2004 she has won 79 San Diego County journalism awards. Taylor has taken the majority of the photographs that accompany her articles.

Taylor took home one first-place award, five second-place awards and one third-place award. Four of the articles were published in the Village News, and two were 2019 Sourcebook...