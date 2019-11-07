Unemployment up slightly in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from September to October but remained under 3% for the month, according to data released today by the California Economic Development Department.

Estimated non-farm employment in the San Diego-Carlsbad region rose by 9,400 jobs from 1,516,200 in September to 1,525,600 in October while farm jobs fell from 9,100 in September to 8,900 last month. The region's total unemployment rate rose from an adjusted 2.7% in September to 2.8% last month.

Government jobs increased by 7,400, the most of any industry for the seco...