Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Vallecitos ES, community center, Live Oak Park to benefit from Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds

 
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 5:05am



The allocation of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants during the Oct. 29 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting will provide funding for Vallecitos Elementary School, the Fallbrook Community Center, and Live Oak Park.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote allocated $125,000 to the Vallecitos School District to purchase and install fending and an entry door at Vallecitos Elementary School, $5,000 to The Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center to purchase holiday decorations and banners for the community center and to replace and install new flooring and $3,000 to the county's Department of...



