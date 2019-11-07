Vallecitos ES, community center, Live Oak Park to benefit from Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds

The allocation of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants during the Oct. 29 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting will provide funding for Vallecitos Elementary School, the Fallbrook Community Center, and Live Oak Park.

The supervisors' 5-0 vote allocated $125,000 to the Vallecitos School District to purchase and install fending and an entry door at Vallecitos Elementary School, $5,000 to The Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center to purchase holiday decorations and banners for the community center and to replace and install new flooring and $3,000 to the county's Department of...