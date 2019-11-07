Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Regency's Halloween party was a treat

 
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 7:40am



I took my little grandson to the Regency Halloween party, Oct. 30. I was amazed to experience the fantastic job they did for their residents and the community.

The costumes on the residents were so special to see and how the resident faces were lit up with big smiles and fun while they gave out candy to the children.

To see the residents’ family members participating was fun too. The combinations of the generations enjoying themselves together were truly delightful.

Thank you, Regency.

Phyllis Sweeney



 

