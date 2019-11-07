Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Thank you for Appreciation Luncheon

 
We would like to thank Regency and Silvergate retirement residences for donating the food served at the Fallbrook Senior Center’s Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon, Oct. 22.

Regency provided the delicious appetizers and tiramisu dessert, while Silvergate contributed the delicious salads and sandwiches.

The volunteers enjoyed the meal very much, so we appreciate the donated food too.

Phyllis Sweeney, special projects manager, and Renae Rasmussen, executive director

Fallbrook Senior Center Board of Directors



 

