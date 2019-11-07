Border Patrol SUV rolls onto side in minor injury crash on I-15 in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A Border Patrol agent and another motorist suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a Border Patrol SUV was rear-ended and rolled onto its side on an Interstate 15 onramp in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the northbound I-15 at the end of the onramp from Centre City Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A man driving a Nissan Altima sedan was heading up the onramp when, for unknown reasons, he struck the back of the Border Patrol SUV, which ended up on its side, Latulippe said.

The 49-year-old Border Patrol agent was evaluated at the scene for a complaint of pain and the Nissan driver, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Authorities shut down the onramp shortly after the crash, but it was reopened by 10:05 a.m.