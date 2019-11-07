Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Border Patrol SUV rolls onto side in minor injury crash on I-15 in Escondido

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/12/2019 at 2:33pm



ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A Border Patrol agent and another motorist suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a Border Patrol SUV was rear-ended and rolled onto its side on an Interstate 15 onramp in Escondido, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the northbound I-15 at the end of the onramp from Centre City Parkway, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

A man driving a Nissan Altima sedan was heading up the onramp when, for unknown reasons, he struck the back of the Border Patrol SUV, which ended up on its side, Latulippe said.

The 49-year-old Border Patrol agent was evaluated at the scene for a complaint of pain and the Nissan driver, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, he said.

Authorities shut down the onramp shortly after the crash, but it was reopened by 10:05 a.m.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/12/2019 18:50