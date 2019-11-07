Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Associated Press
ELLIOT SPAGAT Associated Press 

Border wall foes try to stop construction as sections built

 
Last updated 11/12/2019 at 2:47pm



SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has heard arguments to halt the military-funded construction of President Donald Trump's border wall with Mexico.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Dror Ladin told a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that the administration is building it quickly since the Supreme Court denied an emergency plea in July to temporarily put construction on hold.

The ACLU says the wall is going up in Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona, more bulldozers are being dispatched and large amounts of water are being used to make concrete.

Ladin says the ACLU would ask for the wall to be demolished if the group wins its case after it is built.

The administration says Trump was allowed to divert Pentagon funds to build it.

 
