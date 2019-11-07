Flu activity continues to rise countywide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lab-confirmed flu cases increased countywide last week for the second consecutive week, county health officials announced today.

The county Health and Human Services Agency confirmed 74 flu cases, an increase of 22 cases over the revised 52 confirmed the previous week. The county confirmed 30 cases during the week of Oct. 20-26.

County health officials have confirmed 475 flu cases to date since tracking for the 2019-2020 flu season began July 1. At this time last year, the county had only confirmed 190 cases.

Health officials have also confirmed three deaths from flu-relat...