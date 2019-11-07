Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

San Diego State student dies after attending fraternity event, university announces

 
Last updated 11/11/2019 at 2:59pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dylan Hernandez, a 19-year-old San Diego State University freshman who was injured last week after an on-campus fraternity event, has died, SDSU President Adela de la Torre said Monday.

Hernandez was hospitalized Thursday after campus police were contacted about his need for medical attention, according to the SDSU Police Department. Hernandez died late Sunday evening and his family gave the university permission to share the information, de la Torre said.

"As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their lo...



