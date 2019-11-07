Koleszar wins Valley League girls golf championship

Claire Koleszar attends Mission Vista High School but has lived in Fallbrook for the past 16 1/2 years. She began golfing at the now-defunct Fallbrook Golf Club and this year she is the Valley League girls golf champion.

The Valley League tournament was played Oct. 15 on the St. Mark's course in San Marcos and Oct. 17 on the Twin Oaks course in San Marcos. Koleszar had a 36-hole score of 161. Samantha Aguilar, who is also a Mission Vista senior, was second with a score of 166.

"That was a really great experience for me," Koleszar said.

Prior to the season Koleszar had set the league cha...