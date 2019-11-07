Lilac Fire victim Belvoir Bay wins $1M Breeder's Cup Turf Sprint
Last updated 11/8/2019 at 5:05am
ARCADIA - During 2017's Lilac Fire, Belvoir Bay was lost for two days after flames raged through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall. On Saturday, she became a Breeder's Cup champion.
Belvoir Bay beat the boys in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park after finding the lead early under jockey Javier Castellano. She won the race in a course record 54.83 for five furlongs. Belvoir Bay's trainer Peter Miller went 1-2 in the race with Om finishing second by a nose.
While fleeing from the Lilac Fire that claimed the lives of more than 40 horses in Bonsall, Belvoir...
