Opinion: Warriors fall short in finale with RBV – but there's hope for the future

Fallbrook's defensive line looks hungry just before they sack the Longhorn QB in the first few minutes of play in the game against Rancho Buena Vista, Nov. 1.

The Warriors varsity football team must have had their Friday, Nov. 1, game with Rancho Buena Vista circled on their schedule for a while as the Longhorns had yet to win a game this season.

Though it was perhaps their best opportunity to get a win this season, the Warriors (0-10, 0-5) fell behind early and lost their final game of the season to the Longhorns (1-9, 1-4) 42-0 at Fallbrook Union High School.

It was senior night for the Warriors and a good indication of why the Warriors struggled all season long was evident when the team sent only six seniors to be honored.

Given the turmoil th...