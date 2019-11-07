Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Opinion: Warriors fall short in finale with RBV – but there's hope for the future

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2019 at 7:57am

Shelby Ahrend photos

Fallbrook's defensive line looks hungry just before they sack the Longhorn QB in the first few minutes of play in the game against Rancho Buena Vista, Nov. 1.

The Warriors varsity football team must have had their Friday, Nov. 1, game with Rancho Buena Vista circled on their schedule for a while as the Longhorns had yet to win a game this season.

Though it was perhaps their best opportunity to get a win this season, the Warriors (0-10, 0-5) fell behind early and lost their final game of the season to the Longhorns (1-9, 1-4) 42-0 at Fallbrook Union High School.

It was senior night for the Warriors and a good indication of why the Warriors struggled all season long was evident when the team sent only six seniors to be honored.

Given the turmoil th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14