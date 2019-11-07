Warriors sixth as a team

Three Fallbrook High School boys received medals for being among the top 40 in the Kit Carson Invitational cross-country meet's Teal Division varsity race Oct. 25 at Kit Carson Park in Escondido.

Fallbrook senior Josh Hernandez placed sixth among the 144 runners in the Teal Division varsity boys race, junior Danny Contreras was the 15th harrier across the finish line, and senior John Regan took 28th place.

"It went pretty well," Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias said.

The Warriors finished sixth among the 19 Teal Division schools which had the minimum five runners for a team score.

"One of t...