Warriors' Veteran's Day Baseball Tournament this weekend

After a successful first year, the second annual Warriors' Veteran's Day Baseball Tournament returns to the Fallbrook Youth Baseball, Ingold Sports Park and Fallbrook High School baseball fields this weekend, Nov. 9-10.

"This will be a huge fundraiser for the high school baseball program," Kristy Baker, one of the tournament directors, said. "Last year Fallbrook Baseball Boosters made about $9,800 for the baseball program, this year we're hoping to bring in close to $15,000."

They are well on their way since the number of teams signed up this year is up to 34 from the 25 teams that played l...