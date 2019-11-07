Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Warriors' Veteran's Day Baseball Tournament this weekend

 
Last updated 11/8/2019 at 8:04am

A young Fallbrook player celebrates scoring a run during the Warriors' Veteran's Day Baseball Tournament in 2018.

After a successful first year, the second annual Warriors' Veteran's Day Baseball Tournament returns to the Fallbrook Youth Baseball, Ingold Sports Park and Fallbrook High School baseball fields this weekend, Nov. 9-10.

"This will be a huge fundraiser for the high school baseball program," Kristy Baker, one of the tournament directors, said. "Last year Fallbrook Baseball Boosters made about $9,800 for the baseball program, this year we're hoping to bring in close to $15,000."

They are well on their way since the number of teams signed up this year is up to 34 from the 25 teams that played l...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

