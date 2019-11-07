Warriors win Senior Night water polo game

Senior Night festivities preceded Fallbrook High School’s boys’ water polo game Oct. 25, against San Dieguito Academy. Fallbrook’s 11-9 victory included four goals, one assist, seven steals and three field blocks from the Warriors’ seniors.

“All the seniors played well in the game,” Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said.

Seven seniors are on the Fallbrook roster although that includes Joe Moran, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee early in the season and has not played since.

The Warriors’ victory over San Diego included three goals, an assist and a steal by Jac...