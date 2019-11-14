Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

D'Vine Path holds graduation

 
Last updated 11/14/2019 at 6:04pm

D'Vine Path celebrates with a graduation for its first class of eight students Oct. 18.

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path held a graduation for its first class of eight students Oct. 18. The parents, grandparents, D'Vine Path staff and guests from the state department of apprenticeship standards were present.

Each student received a certificate of completion for the class.

Individual awards were presented as well. Each award highlighted a special gift each student brought to the program. Two students, Max Bolduc and Kai Kroeger, received a special award of $150, based on the care they gave to their grapevines; the amount of hours they spent taking care of their vines; how much they h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

