Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Historical Society to host annual Christmas Open House

 
Last updated 11/13/2019 at 3:07pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Historical Society will host their annual Christmas Open House at The Heritage Center, 1730 S. Hill Ave., at the corner of Rocky Crest Road and South Hill Avenue Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-4 p.m. 

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be on hand for family Christmas photos. There will be a Christmas Barn Sale, arts and crafts for the children, a scavenger hunt, tours of the historical museum buildings, a 1918 antique fire truck to explore, music and refreshments. The family friendly event is open to the public. Call (760) 723-4125 for more information.

Submitted by Fallbrook Historical Society.


 
Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

