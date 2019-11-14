It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Bonsall Woman's Club

BONSALL – The first event to start off the winter season at the Bonsall Woman's Club will be their Dec. 5 monthly meeting with a special holiday musical presentation.

The program will feature the Star Theatre Company Glee Club, part of Star Theatre Company's Academy of acting, music and dance under the direction of Sandra Kopitzke, associate producer and resident music director of the Star Theatre Company.

This high-energy, fast-paced group of young people will perform a lively show of holiday music and dance.

Lunch will consist of roast beef, chicken Marsala, vegetables, salad and garlic bread. To reserve a seat, send a $23 check made payable to BWC to Barbara Harthoff, 4202 Palomar Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028. The deadline to RSVP is Dec. 2.

The second event will be BWC's 27th annual Christmas Luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 11, at The Golf Club of California. The theme of this year's event is "O Christmas Tree;" bring in the merriest of seasons by attending this event. The festivities will start at 11 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.

Each table will be uniquely set with a BWC member's own crystal and china and a theme-appropriate centerpiece. The lunch menu offers a choice of a pork loin with rosemary demi-glace. a gluten-free grilled garlic and herb chicken breast or a vegetarian option of pesto parmesan tortellini. To accompany the entrée, there will be raspberry walnut salad, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, bread and butter and dessert.

The Christmas program will feature Team Violin and Team Cello, youth violinists directed by Bridget Dolkas.

Raffle items on display will include fully decorated designer wreaths, 3 to 4 foot Christmas trees and themed gift baskets. To enter the raffle, guests can purchase tickets and place them in the container next to the item they wish to win.

Additionally, there will be a silent auction. Some of the auction items will include hand-designed jewelry, artwork, quilts, fine needle work and more. Holiday gift items, handmade by the BWC Craft Group, will also be available for purchase.

To reserve a seat, mail a check for $55, made payable to BWC, to P.O. Box 545, Bonsall, CA 92003. The deadline for reservations is Monday, Nov. 25. Be sure to name a main course choice in the memo section of the check: pork, chicken or tortellini. Register soon, as seats fill quickly.

Please note: The checks for the BWC's December meeting should be mailed to Barbara Hartloff while those for the Christmas Luncheon should be mailed to BWC's P.O. Box 545.

