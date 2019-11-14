Marie DaMassa Joseph died Saturday, Nov. 9. She was born and raised in Schenectady, New York, and grew up in a large and loving family.

Of her many talents, her beautiful voice was most notable. She sang in local bands, churches and special events. She graduated from Mildred Elley Business School, a private all-girls school.

She married Edward Joseph June 20, 1959, and together they embarked on their life's journey through Binghamton, Syracuse, Cicero and Utica in New York; Milwaukee; Louisville, Kentucky, and San Diego, San Jose and Fallbrook.

She became interested in Occupied Japan fig...