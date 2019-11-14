P.E.O. Chapter PF announces scholarship awards

Fallbrook resident Jennifer Stika, second from left, is awarded the Program for Continuing Education Scholarship by, from left, P.E.O. Chapter PF's philanthropies chair Susan Duling, committee member Ann Keck and president Lee Johnson.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's P.E.O. Chapter PF announced that it successfully sponsored two Fallbrook residents, Jennifer Stika and Cheyenne McCarthy, for P.E.O. loans and grants this past year.

Stika received a grant of $3,000 from the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education to complete her bachelor's degree in human developmental studies at University of California San Diego.

The Program for Continuing Education grant provides money on a needs basis to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves or their families.

McCarthy received a $20,000 loan from the Educational Loan Fund toward her doctor of chiropractic at Palmer College of Chiropractic-West.

The Educational Loan Fund is a revolving loan given to assist women securing a higher education. McCarthy also was awarded a $16,500 grant from the Ruth G. White Fund, which is given to California women studying in the broad field of medicine and who have completed one year of graduate study.

Chapter PF also lends support and encouragement to P.E.O. International Peace Scholar Anshu Gupta, who is working on her masters in bioengineering at University of California San Diego.

Fallbrook resident Cheyenne McCarthy is the recipient of a $20,000 loan from the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund toward her doctor of chiropractic.

Gupta is from Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. The International Peace Scholar fund provides scholarships for international women to help them pursue graduate study in the U.S. and Canada. One of the requirements for the fund is that the recipient return to her country to work in her chosen field after competing her studies.

In addition, Chapter PF participates jointly with the other four local P.E.O. Chapters to fund and award their own Fallbrook-Bonsall P.E.O. Scholarship, which goes to local high school girls who are pursuing higher education.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women through furthering their education with scholarships, grants and loans. California women may request online scholarship applications at http://www.peocalifornia.org until Jan. 13, 2020.

More P.E.O. scholarships are available at http://www.peointernational.org. For more information, email susancasoduling@yahoo.com.

Submitted by P.E.O. Chapter PF.