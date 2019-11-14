Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Unique earthquake is FGMS topic

 
Last updated 11/13/2019 at 3pm

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, 123 W. Alvarado St., presents “Finding Fault with the Earth” meeting and presentation, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m.

The speaker will be Chuck Houser, earthquake expert and geologist. The 2010 Easter Sunday Earthquake occurred April 4, with a magnitude 7.2. There will be photos of the ground ruptures, explanations as to why this was a unique earthquake, comparisons with other earthquakes and discussion about the unprecedented movement that was recently documented on the Garlock fault.

This meeting is free and open to the public. The club will provide light refreshments and a fun raffle.

For more information, visit http://www.FGMS.org, email info@fgms.org or call (760) 728-1130.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.

 
