Happy haunts take over the Encore Club Fall Gathering and Halloween Party
Last updated 11/14/2019 at 6:43pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club recently celebrated Halloween with a festive costume party held in the home of members. Many of the guests chose to participate by creating homemade costumes, while everyone tried to guess who was who. They named several winners, before enjoying a potluck dinner.
Encore Club is a social club drawing members from Fallbrook, Rainbow, DeLuz and Bonsall. Many social activities are available for members to enjoy each month. These include various game groups, dining together, outings such as "Mystery Adventure" and "GO," both of which are to a different...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)