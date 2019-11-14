Happy haunts take over the Encore Club Fall Gathering and Halloween Party

Encore Club announces their Fall Gathering Halloween Costume winners Sheila Peterson for funniest; Gina Abelrahman for best disguised; Terry Derry for most original as a one night stand; Noel Flynn for best dressed; Judie Erickson for scariest at the fall gathering Halloween party.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Encore Club recently celebrated Halloween with a festive costume party held in the home of members. Many of the guests chose to participate by creating homemade costumes, while everyone tried to guess who was who. They named several winners, before enjoying a potluck dinner.

Encore Club is a social club drawing members from Fallbrook, Rainbow, DeLuz and Bonsall. Many social activities are available for members to enjoy each month. These include various game groups, dining together, outings such as "Mystery Adventure" and "GO," both of which are to a different...