Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New art exhibitions to open at Fallbrook Library

 
Last updated 11/14/2019 at 6:31pm

"Redemption" by Richard Stergulz is seen in its beginning stage, in process and finished.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library opens two new exhibits Nov. 17, including "From Start to Finish," an inside look at how artists develop their paintings, and "Echoes of the Earth," whimsical figurative sculptures by Cheryl Tall. The exhibitions are hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

"From Start to Finish" is displayed in the community room and demonstrates the "behind the scenes" steps of the creative process in making a finished painting. The 3 a.m. preliminary sketches, the color comps, the thoughts, edits and changes leading to the final piece will be shown next to the finis...



Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

