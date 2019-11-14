Silvergate Fallbrook takes local seniors wine tasting in Temecula Valley Wine Country

Silvergate San Marcos and Fallbrook Wine Country attendees spend the day among the vines at Ponte Winery in Temecula learning about Southern California Friday, Nov. 1.

TEMECULA – Silvergate Fallbrook, a premier senior living retirement community, treated more than two dozen local seniors to a wine country excursion in the Temecula Valley Friday, Nov. 1, to explore the region's storied past and discover its rich wine-making traditions. The group embarked on a full day of wine-tasting, fun and lively conversation after hearing a local historian speak about the people and history of the region.

Silvergate seniors enjoyed an afternoon luncheon and wine-tasting event at Ponte Winery, one of the premier vintners in the region. Tasting room manager Ty Tyler l...