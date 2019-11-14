Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Art of the Holiday show open until Dec. 24 at the Fallbrook Art Center

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 11:08am

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center’s Art of the Holiday show offers a wonderful array of affordably priced, unique handcrafted artful gifts perfect for holiday gift giving created by over 43 regional artists and artisans, seven new to the show this year. Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, functional and decorative wood and ceramics, greeting cards, hand blown and fused glass, gourd art and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood and mixed media ornaments are available.

Art of the Holiday runs through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 3...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 05:55