Art of the Holiday show open until Dec. 24 at the Fallbrook Art Center

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Center’s Art of the Holiday show offers a wonderful array of affordably priced, unique handcrafted artful gifts perfect for holiday gift giving created by over 43 regional artists and artisans, seven new to the show this year. Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, functional and decorative wood and ceramics, greeting cards, hand blown and fused glass, gourd art and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood and mixed media ornaments are available.

Art of the Holiday runs through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 3...