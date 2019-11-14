Kicking It VII

It’s Monday, about 4:30 a.m. My big decision at the moment is to get up and go to the gym now and be done with it or to go back to sleep?

Here’s the thing, when I go back to sleep on Mondays, which I often do, I will be reawakened around 7:15 a.m. by two little hands cupping my cheeks. Four-year-old Katie will be speaking into my face saying, “Wake up Lulu, wake up.”

She wants her breakfast: two crispy waffles cut in to exact squares with a puddle of syrup perfectly centered in each one and two fingers worth of apple juice on the side.

Since I am still here, I might as well join...