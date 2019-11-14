Responsible hunting on Camp Pendleton balances sport and stewardship to the environment
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 10:41am
Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea
U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
Some people believe that the sport of hunting holds a gross disregard for wildlife, but U.S. Marine Col. Jeff Holt, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, said he disagrees completely for a variety of reasons. For instance, the hunting program aboard Camp Pendleton helps strengthen the deer population and their health.
"Our population of hunting animals are managed at a certain level," Holt said. "Onboard Camp Pendleton, our game wardens will only allow a certain amount of deer...
