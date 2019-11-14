Responsible hunting on Camp Pendleton balances sport and stewardship to the environment

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeffrey Holt, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, searches for a good vantage point during a deer hunting session in the 52 area of Camp Pendleton, Nov. 4, 2018.

Cpl. Emmanuel Necoechea

U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

Some people believe that the sport of hunting holds a gross disregard for wildlife, but U.S. Marine Col. Jeff Holt, deputy commander of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, said he disagrees completely for a variety of reasons. For instance, the hunting program aboard Camp Pendleton helps strengthen the deer population and their health.

"Our population of hunting animals are managed at a certain level," Holt said. "Onboard Camp Pendleton, our game wardens will only allow a certain amount of deer...