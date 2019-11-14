Sancon awarded FPUD manhole rehabilitation and relining contract

Sancon Technologies Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract for the rehabilitation and relining of FPUD manholes.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote, Oct. 28, approved a contract with the Huntington Beach company, which bid $78,787. Sancon will rehabilitate 22 manholes and one wet well.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes improving the reliability of the district’s sewer collections system through strategic rehabilitation of existing infrastructure.

“One year we do sewer lines. One year we do manholes. This cycle is a manhole year,” FPUD general manager Jack Be...