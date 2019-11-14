Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News 

The Moreton Bay fig tree thrives in California

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 10:45am

The Moreton Bay fig tree next to Carl's Jr. is a designated historic tree in San Diego County.

While attending California State Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo many years ago, I had the great fortune to work at the Dos Pueblos Orchid Company in Goleta, just north of Santa Barbara. I worked on weekends and the summertime as one of five full-time estate gardeners for the main ranch-style house gardens alone.

This 45,000-acre ranch land expanded from the Pacific coastline up to the Santa Ynez Mountain Range to the east. Highway 101 and the Amtrak trains runs through the Dos Pueblos Rancho along the coast.

The hacienda rancho was located on a mesa, which had a 2-acre lawn facing t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 05:47