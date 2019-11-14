What is an ocular migraine?

FALLBROOK – Headaches can be difficult to handle and hard to see coming. Various things, including the weather, can trigger a headache. The American Migraine Foundation indicated that barometric pressure fluctuates as the seasons change, and those variations can lead to migraines.

Changes in the weather may contribute to ocular migraines, a specific type of headache that tends to catch people off-guard more often than not.

Understanding ocular migraines

A migraine that involves a visual disturbance is called an ocular migraine, according to Healthline. Ocular migraines may develop with...