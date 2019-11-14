What to know about food portions

Answering some common questions about food portions can help people understand this vital component of a healthy lifestyle.

FALLBROOK – Portion control is a big part of a healthy diet. In fact, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases notes that, when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, how much food a person eats is just as important as what they eat.

No two people are the same, so a portion that's satisfying and healthy for one person won't necessarily be the same for another person. Answering some common questions about food portions can help people understand this vital component of a healthy lifestyle.

What is the difference between portions and servings?

The NIDDK sai...