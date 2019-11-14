AACA Western Fall Nationals a success for Fallbrook Vintage Car Club

More than just an average vintage car show, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club hosted an Antique Automobile Club of America Western Fall Nationals event over four days from Nov. 6-9, and concluding with judging at Pala Mesa Resort Saturday, Nov. 9.

The event brought judges from all over the country and even one car all the way from Florida to participate in two days of events and tours of the Fallbrook area, including a visit to Myrtle Creek Botanical Garden, Fallbrook wineries and vintage car museums in the area.

A visitor to the 2019 Antique Automobile Club of America Western Fall Nationals reads the history of one of the vehicles during the open judging portion of the event.

Fallbrook resident Jay Harris, who entered his 1939 Ford convertible coupe and won an award in his class, said it was a great event.

"It went really well," Harris said. "The AACA recognized all makes of cars and all years. And it brings out some very elite cars, and there was some very elite cars there. Some of the cars that attend the AACA event up in Pebble Beach each year were in Fallbrook for this show so it made it very interesting."

Though the weather was unseasonably warm on the Pala Mesa Resort driving range, the car owners and guests seemed to be enjoying the wide array of vehicles featured in the show.

Judging was done by professional, trained judges and cars winning an award from AACA can typically increase the value of the car. Fallbrook last held an AACA meet back in 1976, and the car club said it was pleased to have it return this year.

For more information on the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, visit http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.org.