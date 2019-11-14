County flu cases more than doubling last year's flu season to date

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Lab-confirmed flu cases rose countywide last week for the third consecutive week, health officials announced today.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported that 139 flu cases were confirmed throughout the county last week, bringing this season's total of flu cases to 614, to date. Only 247 cases had been confirmed at this time last flu season, which the county tracks concurrently with the fiscal year from July 1 to June 30 the following year.

Although flu activity is high, deaths have been limited to this point.

Three residents have died due to influ...