Deadline to enter the Christmas parade is fast approaching

FALLBROOK – Christmas in the Village 2019 is approaching, and the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is moving with excitement into this most wonderful time of the year. Holiday season event cards are now available in the chamber office and in many businesses downtown with a list some of Fallbrook’s annual Christmastime traditions.

The theme chosen for this year’s Christmas in the Village and the 38th annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade is “A Storybook Christmas.”

The traditional evening Christmas parade will again feature a variety of entries, as organizers and volunteers prepare for...