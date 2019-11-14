Detailed Floral Design rebrands, expands to offer wedding flowers in Fallbrook and Bonsall

Detailed Floral Design offers expertise in both wedding flower design and garden design to the many brides in Temecula, Fallbrook and the surrounding areas.

TEMECULA – Detailed Plant Design of Temecula is now Detailed Floral Design. The local florist has rebranded to emphasize their passion for uniquely personal floral creations. Now with the updated name, they are expanding from offering wedding flowers in the Temecula area to also include Fallbrook and Bonsall.

"We are very excited to share our new name and begin designing wedding flowers for brides in Fallbrook and Bonsall as well as the Temecula area," Karese DeHaan, owner and lead designer of Detailed Floral Design, said.

