Fallbrook Revitalization Committee discusses local updates

The Fallbrook Village Association Revitalization Committee met Nov. 7, for an update on various projects and developments around Fallbrook.

Upcoming events discussed at the meeting included the Village Artisan Fair, Nov. 23, the “Fallbrook First Fridays in the Village” program during which shop owners stay open late on the first Friday of the month, and the Fallbrook Christmas Parade, Dec. 1.

The committee was updated on the traffic-calming plans for Main Avenue, which the Fallbrook Planning Group Circulation Committee voted Oct. 21, to send to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors...