Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS alumni celebrate 60th reunion

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2019 at 3:51pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School class of 1959 held its 60th year reunion Oct. 19, at the Journey’s End Restaurant at Pechanga Resort Golf Course.

Of the 17 classmates who attended, Chuck Godfrey came the farthest, all the way from Amsterdam, Netherlands. He has attended every reunion the class hosted.

Seven of alumni went to school together from elementary school at Maie Ellis Elementary School starting in second grade.

Of the 92 members of the class who graduated, there are 70 left and two alumni still live in Fallbrook. The alumni have held a variety of occupations including...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/16/2019 05:52