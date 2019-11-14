FHS alumni celebrate 60th reunion

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School class of 1959 held its 60th year reunion Oct. 19, at the Journey’s End Restaurant at Pechanga Resort Golf Course.

Of the 17 classmates who attended, Chuck Godfrey came the farthest, all the way from Amsterdam, Netherlands. He has attended every reunion the class hosted.

Seven of alumni went to school together from elementary school at Maie Ellis Elementary School starting in second grade.

Of the 92 members of the class who graduated, there are 70 left and two alumni still live in Fallbrook. The alumni have held a variety of occupations including...